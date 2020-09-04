STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don’t need your oximeters, stay out of Punjab: Amarinder tells Kejriwal

The blunt missive came a day after Kejriwal asked his AAP workers to travel across Punjab with an oximeter to measure oxygen levels in the blood and identify potential Covid-19 patients.

Published: 04th September 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal against trying to exploit the Covid-19 crisis to instigate people in Punjab’s villages and advised him to instead focus on managing the pandemic in the national capital.

The blunt missive came a day after Kejriwal asked his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to travel across Punjab with an oximeter to measure oxygen levels in the blood and identify potential Covid-19 patients.

“We don’t need your oximeters. We just need you to rein in your workers in Punjab, where they are trying to incite my people into not going to hospitals to get tested and treated for Covid,” Amarinder said.

Kejriwal’s call to party workers raised the hackles of the Punjab government that is worried about attacks on health workers in rural areas by people resisting COVID-19 testing following circulation of fake news and provocative videos.

At least one such fake video was found to have originated in a foreign country, most likely Pakistan, and circulated by an AAP worker who has now been arrested by Punjab Police.

Amrinder Singh, 31, a resident of Mishriwala village of Ferozepur, has been booked under IT Act, 54 DMA and 153 IPC for circulation of false and misleading posts on social media platforms and provoking people not to cooperate with health authorities.

Singh was an aspirant for a ticket from Ferozepur seat in the Assembly polls.

He is being questioned to ascertain who instigated him to circulate the outrageous post of a body to mislead the people into believing that organs of deceased patients were being removed.

“Such rumours are provoking a section of the community to resist proper medical care which needs to be provided to all Covid affected citizens, which is a clear case of a deadly criminal conspiracy against the people of the state,” said Amarinder.

There were enough indications of a massive plot by elements inimical to the interests of Punjab, he added.

Amarinder said Kejriwal’s announcement in the midst of such dangerous rumour mongering raised serious questions on the AAP’s role in the conspiracy to undermine the Punjab government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

He warned the Delhi CM against playing into the hands of anti-India forces who are trying to use the pandemic to foment fresh trouble in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp