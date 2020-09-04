STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four resident doctors in Mumbai suspected to be 'reinfected' by coronavirus

A senior doctor from one of the two hospitals said it was not clear whether it was a "re-infection" or mere continuation of the earlier coronavirus infection.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Four resident doctors at hospitals in Mumbai are suspected to have contracted coronavirus for a second time, an official of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said on Friday.

However, a senior doctor from one of the two hospitals said it was not clear whether it was a "re-infection" or mere continuation of the earlier coronavirus infection.

"Four resident doctors working at Sion and Nair hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus again. All four had tested positive for the infection a month ago as well," the senior MARD functionary said.

The Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai Central area are two major facilities where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Asked why the cases are being described as "suspected" reinfection, a senior doctor from Sion Hospital said, "As of today, we only know that these four resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 again.

It is possible that they were never cured of the first infection.

"If the genome of the virus from the first infection is different from that from the second infection, then only we can call it reinfection," he said.

"RT-PCR test only confirms infection but it is not a genome test," he added.

Of the four resident doctors, one is from Sion Hospital while three are from Nair Hospital.

All four have been working in COVID-19 ICU wards and were given PPE kits and other protective gear, the senior doctor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus coronavirus reinfection
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp