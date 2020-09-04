STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP sub-standard rice supply row: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hands over probe to EOW

Balaghat district collector orders FIR against erring rice millers and govt. employees, directs for cutting electricity of erring rice mills 

Published: 04th September 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the state's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) to probe a matter pertaining to the supply of sub-standard quality rice under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in Mandla and Balaghat.

Instructions about EOW's probe into the matter was issued by the CM at a high-level meeting on Thursday wherein Chouhan blamed former CM Kamal Nath's government for taking no action on the issue.

The sub-standard quality rice, which is not fit for human consumption, was procured from the millers in Balaghat under the public distribution system in February this year.

After inspection, it was found that over 3,136 metric tonnes rice in Balaghat and 1,658 metric tonnes of rice in Mandla, were that of sub-standard quality and subsequently, the supply and transport of this rice was discontinued, which will now be replaced by rice of the standard quality.

ALSO READ | MP shocker: Rice fit for goat, cattle found in ration shop, depots at tribal belts

Corruption will not be tolerated at any level, Chouhan said, adding that cases related to quality of food grains and ration scam should be investigated thoroughly, including those in the past and instructed  officials to take strict measures.

A total of 51 joint teams have been formed and 284 of 1000 samples of stored rice have been tested so far.

As per information received from the local offices of the Food Corporation of India, 72 samples are fit for distribution, while 57 samples do not meet the standards.

Remaining samples of rice from other districts of the state will also be completed this week.

The warehouses and mills of the millers, who had supplied the low-quality rice are also being searched. FIR has been registered against the related millers. 

Meanwhile, according to reports from Balaghat district, the District Collector Deepak Arya has issued orders to lodge FIRs against 18 rice mills owners and nine officers and employees of Warehouse Corporation and State Civil Supplies Corporation, including the district manager of the Civil Supplies Corporation, who have been prima facie found guilty in the matter. 

The Balaghat district collector has also asked for electricity connections of the respective rice mills to be discontinued.

The union ministry has also requested Madhya Pradesh government to withhold rice stock available in the depots for further investigation and re-categorisation and also intimated to the state about “grave lapses by the district officers, officials and authorities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan EOW MP substandard rice
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp