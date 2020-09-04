STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New headache for Delhi? China funding anti-India stir on Nepal border, say sources

Earlier this week, the MHA called for heightened vigilance on the India-Nepal border and the tri-junction areas in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

Published: 04th September 2020

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Army jawan stands guard as a military convoy passes through Ladakh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  China has been trying to fuel tensions between India and Nepal and it has paid Rs 2.5 crore (in Nepalese currency) to various Nepal-based organisations to carry out demonstrations against India along the Indo-Nepal border that stretches to over 1,700-km, according to sources in intelligence agencies. 

“Chinese Embassy in Nepal has provided financial support of Rs 2.5 crore (NPR) for organising anti-India protests/demonstrations along India-Nepal border areas highlighting the recent border disputes and interferences of India in Nepal’s internal/political matters,” intelligence agencies said.

Earlier this week, the MHA called for heightened vigilance on the India-Nepal border and the tri-junction areas in Uttarakhand and Sikkim anticipating that China might use its influence with Nepal to create trouble.

The India-Nepal relation has come under stress after China increased its influence on the Himalayan nation.

It was India’s road construction to the Lipulekh at 17,000 feet that had sparked a diplomatic row between India and Nepal as Kathmandu claimed the area to be its territory. 

The road construction was aimed at shortening travel time for pilgrims visiting the Kailash Mansarovar. Soon thereafter, Nepal brought out a new political map showing the contested area as its own.

India rejected the new map saying it was not based on historical facts or evidence. New political map of Nepal features parts of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas which are in Indian territory.

Nepal also increased its force deployment across Indo-Nepal border.

It has also planned to increase the number of border posts (BOPs) from 120 to 500 along 1,751-km border. Recently, MHA also directed border forces to increase deployment at Lipulekh tri-junction. 

