Raipur diary

The Bilaspur Police has launched a novel awareness campaign against the rising tele-fraud and cybercrimes by raising awareness among citizens.

Published: 04th September 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Crusade against cybercrime in Bilaspur
The Bilaspur Police has launched a novel awareness campaign against the rising tele-fraud and cybercrimes by raising awareness among citizens. Over 10,000 volunteers including police personnel have been specially trained as ‘Cyber Rakshaks’ for the Cyber Mitaan (Friend) campaign. “The people should know how they might be targeted or become vulnerable to tricks and tactics of various cybercrimes. We are trying to enlighten everyone by reaching out to 706 villages, all 7 towns and every ward of Bilaspur district through small meetings, street plays and door-to-door contacts”, said Prashant Agrawal, Bilaspur SP. There has been a perceptible rise in cybercrime during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Combat counterfeiting, smuggling
During a webinar ‘Combating counterfeiting and smuggling during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond’, the need was felt for unprecedented reforms to create an enabling environment even as Chhattisgarh boasts of offering investors a friendly infrastructure. The event organised by FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) and attended by senior officials of the state, felt the need of effective coordination between central and state agencies, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and addressing the demand and supply gap that will make markets free from illicit products and trades. The initiative is a part of a series of such interactions been organised across the country by FICCI.  

 

Amid Covid, CS asks to redesign strategies
 Chief Secretary R P Mandal has directed senior officials to ensure speedy completion of works taken on priority by the state. Communicating with Commissioners and Collectors via video conferencing, he instructed them to review the situation emerging out of incessant rains and the progress of various welfare programmes. The CS asked the officials to analyse the Covid situation and redesign the action plan to mitigate the challenges. Every key project of prime concerns has to be completed in the given time frame. Officials were told to ensure proper preparations remain in place during the NEET, AIIMS examinations and the accommodation along with free prompt transport be arranged for candidates who arrived from far-flung areas .

 6% higher GST collection
Chhattisgarh recorded around six percent higher collection of Good and Services Tax (GST) in August compared to the corresponding duration last year. The state’s collection was `1873 crore under GST last year and rose to `1994 crore during the current fiscal year. “The high collection of GST amid Covid-19 reflects the economic policies that foster positive growth in the market,” the state government asserted. As per the recent union finance ministry report, the Chhattisgarh recorded a 6 per cent hike in GST collection securing the fourth position among the states.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com

