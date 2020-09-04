Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Friday took to Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yesterday, my COVID-19 test was conducted after I returned home. Even as there were no signs, I have been tested positive, and have been advised by the doctors to stay in isolation. I request all who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for the support," he said in his tweet.

Earlier on September 2, Deputy leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan State Assembly Rajendra Rathore was tested positive for COVID-19.

In Rajasthan, out of the total 84,674 coronavirus cases, as many as 70,674 have recovered, while 1,081 have lost their lives due to the infection.