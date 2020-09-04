STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape accused former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati gets 2-month interim bail

Prajapati, who was jailed in a gang-rape and molestation case in March 2017, is currently admitted to King George's Medical University on health grounds.

Published: 04th September 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Mining Minister Gayatri Prajapati (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted a two-month interim bail to former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati on medical grounds. Prajapati was jailed in a gang-rape and molestation case in March 2017.

Prajapati, who is currently admitted to King George's Medical University on health grounds, has been given the interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of Rs two lakh each.

The High Court’s Lucknow bench comprising Justice Ved Prakash Vaishya directed Prajapati not to leave the country during this period. The court also warned the former minister against coercing the gang-rape and molestation victims during the bail period. The court also cautioned him against trying to tamper with the evidence and witnesses in the case. He has also been asked to submit his passport.

Prajapati had applied for the bail on the pretext of the spread of coronavirus claiming that he had the threat of getting infected as he was already suffering by a number of ailments.

ALSO READ | Rape victim withdraws case against former SP minister Gayatri Prajapati

Prajapati, who remained absconding for nearly a month in February 2017, was arrested when a 35-year-old woman from Chitrakoot had accused him and his cohorts of holding her hostage and raping her for three years when she met him for a job.

The former minister is accused of allegedly molesting her minor daughter as well.

Prajapati is facing trial in the case of gangrape of a woman and molestation of a minor registered in Gautampalli police station in Lucknow. He was also accused of taking obscene photos of the victim and threatening her to make the pictures public if she would refuse his advances.

However, Prajapati claimed it to be a conspiracy hatched by the BJP in order to distract people’s attention from the Assembly polls.

Prajapati used to be a close confidante of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and had won the 2012 Assembly poll from Amethi constituency. He was inducted in the state cabinet as mining minister. He enjoyed immense political clout during the SP government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gayatri Prajapati Samajwadi Party
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp