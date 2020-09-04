Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB for drug charges

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB conducted a raid at Rhea Chakraborty’s residence on Friday morning and seized laptops, hard drives and a few other digital pieces of evidence.

The raid was conducted a day after a Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day custody of the NCB.

Zaid confessed that he used to deal with Showik regarding the buying and selling of drugs.

Sources in NCB revealed that the agency had asked Showik to present himself at their office for his interrogation but he wrote back that he would be unable to as he had to also visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on the same day.

Showik then visited NCB office today and was interrogated, after which he was arrested.

Samuel Miranda on the other hand has also been arrested by the agency. Miranda has been accused of procuring drugs for Chakraborty.

Interrogation regarding some WhatsApp chats of Showik mentioning drug links will now be probed, said sources.

"It was revealed that on March 17, Showik had shared Vilatra’s contact with Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay him Rs 10,000 for 5g,” sources added.

The NCB had registered a case last Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it as drug angles into the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced.

After registering the case, the NCB on the intervening night of August 27-28 carried out searches in Mumbai and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora were arrested, and the 'bud' (curated marijuana) was recovered from their possession.

The official said that detailed network analysis and follow-up investigation uncovered the linkages of Lakhani with Vilatra and further investigation is underway.