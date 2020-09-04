STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda arrested by NCB for drug charges

NCB conducted a raid at Rhea Chakraborty’s residence on Friday morning and seized laptops, hard drives and a few other digital pieces of evidence.

Published: 04th September 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty (File photo| ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NCB conducted a raid at Rhea Chakraborty’s residence on Friday morning and seized laptops, hard drives and a few other digital pieces of evidence.

The raid was conducted a day after a Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day custody of the NCB.

Zaid confessed that he used to deal with Showik regarding the buying and selling of drugs.

Sources in NCB revealed that the agency had asked Showik to present himself at their office for his interrogation but he wrote back that he would be unable to as he had to also visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on the same day.

Showik then visited NCB office today and was interrogated, after which he was arrested.

Samuel Miranda on the other hand has also been arrested by the agency. Miranda has been accused of procuring drugs for Chakraborty.

Interrogation regarding some WhatsApp chats of Showik mentioning drug links will now be probed, said sources.

"It was revealed that on March 17, Showik had shared Vilatra’s contact with Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay him Rs 10,000 for 5g,” sources added.

The NCB had registered a case last Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to it as drug angles into the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced.

After registering the case, the NCB on the intervening night of August 27-28 carried out searches in Mumbai and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora were arrested, and the 'bud' (curated marijuana) was recovered from their possession.

The official said that detailed network analysis and follow-up investigation uncovered the linkages of Lakhani with Vilatra and further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty Samuel Miranda Showik Chakraborty NCB Sushant Singh Rajput
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp