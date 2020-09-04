STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some states not using optimal capacity for conducting RT-PCR tests: Health Ministry

Health ministry drawn the attention of the states to the fact that they do have an installed capacity of conducting more RT-PCR tests and hence they need to scale it up.

Published: 04th September 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a sample for COVID-19 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.

A health worker collects a sample for COVID-19 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the optimal capacity of the RT-PCR  tests for detection of COVID-19 is not being utilized in some states and that it has asked them to scale it up.

"There are states where the optimal capacity of RT-PCR off late is not being utilised and we have in the health ministry drawn their attention to the fact that they do have an installed capacity of conducting more RT-PCR tests and hence they need to scale it up," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Over the antigen tests being carried out in the country, Bhushan said there is no uniform practice being followed across the states.

In Tamil Nadu more than 90 per cent tests today are RT-PCR tests while there are other states where the RT-PCR testing, TrueNat and CBNAAT testing capacity is limited, he said.

Therefore in those states if there are containment zones or buffer zones, one cannot be satisfied with limited testing, he stressed.

"The ICMR's guidelines clearly lay down that rapid antigen tests are ideal screening tests for densely populated areas, containment and buffer zones, so why not use them there," he said.

Cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 surged to 4,55,09,380 in the country with a record 11,72,179 tests being conducted in a single day on Wednesday, the ministry said, underlining that "India's daily testing numbers are one of the highest in the world".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health Ministry RT-PCR Covid testing
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp