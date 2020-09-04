STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence

A meta-analysis of international clinical trials  has confirmed that inexpensive, widely available steroid drugs can help seriously-ill survive Covid-19.

Published: 04th September 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Steroids

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A meta-analysis of international clinical trials  has confirmed that inexpensive, widely available steroid drugs can help seriously-ill survive Covid-19. Based on the new evidence, the World Health Organisation has now issued new treatment guidelines, strongly recommending steroids to treat severely and critically-ill patients, but has cautioned against its use in patients with mild disease.

In India, dexamethasone and methylprednisolone have been used since mid-May to aid seriously ill corona patients needing ICU care. This was even before the Recovery Trial by researchers from the Oxford University in June showed that dexamethasone was seen cutting down mortalities in  patients in randomised control trials. 

Now, the latest evidence includes an analysis that pooled data from seven randomised clinical trials evaluating three steroids in more than 1,700 patients. The study concluded that each of the three drugs reduced the risk of death. JAMA has published the paper and three related studies, along with an editorial dubbing the research as an ‘important step forward in the treatment of patients with Covid-19.’ Corticosteroids should now be the first-line treatment for critically ill patients, the authors have said in the paper. 

Remdisivir, is the only other drug shown to be effective in seriously ill patients, marginally. But it has not been established yet that this drug reduces mortality and the benefit has been found only in terms of reduction in hospital stay. Steroids such as dexamethasone, hydrocortisone and methylprednisolone are used by doctors to calm down the body’s immune system, alleviating inflammation and pain.

For critically ill Covid19 patients, it’s not usually the pathogen itself but the hyperinflammatory reaction of the body against the infection that proves fatal for the patients.  The new meta-analysis has shown that steroids were linked with a one-third reduction in deaths among critically ill Covid19 patients. 

While dexamethasone produced a 36 per cent drop in deaths in 1,282 patients treated in three separate trials, hydrocortisone, tested in 374 patients in three trials, appeared to reduce deaths by 31 percent, and a small trial of methylprednisolone in 47 patients resulted in a 9 percent drop in deaths. The analysis was carried out by a WHO working group which has been working towards rapidly evaluating Covid 19 therapies. In the latest guidelines, the WHO has warned against unwarranted use of steriods and said, “It could deplete global supplies, depriving patients who genuinely need it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steroids
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp