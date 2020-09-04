STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant case: Abdel Basit Parihar said he would procure drugs on Showik's instructions, says NCB

The NCB told this to the court on the day it conducted searches at the premises of Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Sushan Singh Rajput's suicide.

Published: 04th September 2020

NCB officials nabbed Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shovik Chakraborty after raiding their house

NCB officials nabbed Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Shovik Chakraborty after raiding their house. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday told a Mumbai court that Abdel Basit Parihar, held in connection with the drug trafficking probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, revealed that he used to procure drugs as per the instructions of Showik Chakraborty.

The NCB told this to the court on the day it conducted searches at the premises of Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide, and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe.

The Mumbai court on Friday remanded Parihar (23) in the NCB custody till September 9. The NCB said interrogation of another arrested accused, Zaid Vilatra, led to the arrest of Parihar. While seeking Parihar's remand, the NCB told the court that Vilatra in his statement had disclosed the name of Parihar as the receiver of ganja. "While Parihar, in his statement, revealed that he used to procure drugs from Vilatra and another person Kaizan Ibrahim as per the instructions of Showik Chakraborty," the NCB told the court.

The agency further said that there are other instances where Parihar facilitated to arrangefor drugsand was in contact with Showik. "It is clear from the statements of the accused that he was an active member of drug syndicates connected with high society personalites and drug suppliers," the NCB added.

It said that Parihar has given many names and his custody is essential to unearth the main player in the drug syndicate. Investigation into the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case is on. NCB added that it needs to be investigated throughly so as to uproot drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood.

The probe agency had earlier said that Parihar is linked to a person who in turn was allegedly reported to be featuring in chats recovered from the mobile phones of Rhea and Showik.

Rhea is the main accused in the death case of the 34- year-old actor that is being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The role of Showik and his purported links with the people nabbed by the NCB are under the scanner of the agency. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

