Three militant hideouts busted in J-K's Pulwama

The joint team was able to recover incriminating material including IED material from the hideouts.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:17 PM

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Militant hideouts were busted in army operation in J-K's Pulwama. (Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday busted three militant hideouts in the forest area of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Buchoo - Kamla forests of Tral area, police along with Army launched a search operation in the area," a police spokesman said.

He said during the operation, three hideouts of proscribed terror outfit JeM were busted and subsequently destroyed.

"The joint team was able to recover incriminating material including IED material from the hideouts. The incriminating material has been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation, the spokesman said.

J&K militant hideout military operation
