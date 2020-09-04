STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand government fixes cap at Rs 18,000 for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

This includes various kinds of packages involving ventilator and non-ventilator services depending on patient's condition.

Published: 04th September 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

COVID samples

A health worker sorts collected COVID samples (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has fixed the rate of covid-19 treatment in private medical facilities ranging between Rs 10,000-18,000 per day. 

This includes various kinds of packages involving ventilator and non-ventilator services depending on patient's condition.

"A Letter has been sent to the private hospitals stating that they will have to reserve 25% beds for government officials/employees and those eligible for Ayushman Bharat or Atal Ayushman Yojana," Amit Negi, Health Secretary said.

The hospitals have also been instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the state government on quarantine for doctors and other medical staff.

The patients are categorised as three- moderate, severe and very severe.

Rates have been fixed differently for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospitals and non-NABH accredited hospitals.

If the patient falls in the 'moderate' category, they will be charged Rs 10,000 per day for isolation bed with oxygen in NABH hospitals while charges have been fixed AA at Rs 8000 per day for non-NABH hospitals.

For a patient who in the 'severe' category, an ICU room without ventilator patient will be charged at Rs 15,000 per day in NABH hospitals while Rs 13,000 per day will be charged for the same facility in non-NABH hospitals. 

'Very Severe' patients who need ventilator support with ICU facilities will be charged Rs 18,000 per day in NABH hospitals and Rs 15,000 in non-NABH hospitals. 

However, the opposition has attacked the state government over these 'high' rates saying and argued that residents may not be able to afford such expensive treatment options.

Indira Hridayesh, MLA from Haldwani and leader of opposition in Uttarakhand state legislative assembly said: "The rates are exorbitant for the people of the hill who are already facing unemployment and other issues. The government should act as welfare government not an exploitative one."

Uttarakhand has so far reported 22,180 cases and 300 deaths so far, according to state health department data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Uttarakhand covid hospitals
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp