After Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, now Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

By Agencies

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case.

Sawant has been arrested by NCB for his role in procuring and handling of drugs, based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people underway, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau confirmed.

His arrest comes following revelations made by Showik, the brother of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, who were taken into custody by the agency under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday night after over 10 hours of questioning.

Earlier in the day, the NCB got custody of Showik and Miranda for four days, till September 9.

The NCB also took Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, to a civic hospital in Mumbai for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official said.

After the tests, the duo would be presented in a local court, he said.

"Both the accused were taken to the civic-run Sion Hospital around 9.15 am on Saturday by an NCB team for formalities of medical tests," the official said.

The NCB has already arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23).

They are currently in the probe agency's custody.