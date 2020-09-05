STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aligarh district court closed after three employees test positive for COVID-19

The cases scheduled to be hard on September 5 were deferred to October 3, the official spokesperson said.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing PPE kit . (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A health worker wearing PPE kit . (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh district court was closed on Saturday after its three employees tested positive for coronavirus infection, an official said.

The cases scheduled to be hard on September 5 were deferred to October 3, the official spokesperson said.

The court will review the situation and decide about the future course of action on September 7. According to official statistics, 47 per cent of affected persons belong to the age group between 18 to 45 years.

Only 10 per cent of them were above 65 years.

Government offices have been the worst affected during the past one week.

The Regional Transport office has been closed for the past three days after a senior RTO official was found COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

According to official figures released by District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh on Saturday, 130 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Among those infected was the Basic Shiksha Adhikari of the district. Aligarh on Friday had reported as many as 161 fresh COVID-19 cases.

So far, 3,200 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease while 29 have succumbed to the disease.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,680, the health bulletin issued by the UP government said.

According to the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui, more than 80,000 tests have been conducted here in the past five months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aligarh district court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp