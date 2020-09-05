STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another Uttarakhand BJP MLA writes to JP Nadda, alleges negligence

Published: 05th September 2020 01:00 PM

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With dissent among the state's BJP MLAs coming out in open, Umesh Sharma 'Kau', party MLA from Raipur state assembly seat in Dehradun has written a letter to Jagat Prakash Nadda, national BJP president complaining about delays in development work, ignorant bureaucracy and negligence.

Confirming that he sent the letter to the national president through an e-mail Kau said, "This is our internal matter and we will resolve this together."

Bishan Singh Chuphal, another MLA from Uttarakhand had met the national president on Wednesday following which the Chief Minister is said to have spoken to at least 18 MLAs to quell the anger among them.

"The honourable president listened to my concerns. He also told me that for the upcoming elections we all have to work hard and together," said Chuphal. 

Last week, BJP MLA Puran Singh Fartyal from Lohaghat assembly in Champawat district also wrote a letter to the national president of the party alleging corruption in road construction work between Tanakpur and Jauljibi. 

In the letter, the MLA alleged that officials are favouring one particular contractor to bag the contracts of all development works in the region using fake documents, conformed the staff of the MLA.

The party insiders said that the faction led by Chufal is angry because of hassles in cabinet expansion where he and others expect to get cabinet berth. 

However, the talks were dismissed as rumours by the MLAs. "We are not looking or competing to get any cabinet berth. The issue is that problem of our constituency are angry because development works are halted due to inept officials," said Fartyal. 

The rumours of the dissent grew strong after news of dissatisfied MLAs in Nainital surfaced. However, Chuphal and other denied any such thing in the context. 

Out of the total 12 cabinet berths, three still remain vacant. The ten-member cabinet including the CM took oath in the year 2017 when the BJP swept to power in the state. 

Two cabinet berths were left vacant at the time of oath while another was created due to demise of the then Parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Pant due to lung cancer in June 2019. 

Death of Pant was followed by speculations of expansions but nothing of the sorts took place.
 

