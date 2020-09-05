By-polls to be bunched with Bihar elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be held on schedule, by-elections to one Parliamentary and 64 Assembly constituencies spread across 15 states will be bunched along with it, the Election Commission of India said on Friday.

“One of the major factors in clubbing them together is the relative ease of movement of central forces and related logistics issues,” a Commission statement said. Several bypolls were deferred recently due to excessive rains and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The term of the Bihar Assembly ends on November 29 and elections are likely sometime in October-November. Of the 64 vacant Assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh.