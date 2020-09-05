STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conditions favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from second week of September: IMD

In its forecast for the week from September 3-9, the IMD said isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand.

Monsoon

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Conditions look favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from western Rajasthan from the second week of September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Monsoon activity over the country is also likely to reduce during the next two weeks, it said.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over peninsular India during the next five days, it added.

"Unlike previous two weeks, no intense rainfall spell leading to extremely heavy rainfall is likely," the IMD said.

Rainfall is expected to decrease during the next two weeks, becoming normal activity during the first week of September and below-normal rainfall activity during the second, it added.

The country received 27 per cent more rainfall in August.

The IMD said development of features for monsoon withdrawal from western parts Rajasthan is likely during the week from September 10-16.

Monsoon starts withdrawing from western Rajasthan first.

"Conditions are favourable for withdrawal of monsoon in the second week of September," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohaptra said.

Until last year, the normal withdrawal date for monsoon was September 15.

However, it has been revised from this year to September 17 with a standard deviation of plus or minus seven days, Mohapatra added.

The IMD also added that above-normal rainfall activity is likely over the northeastern states, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during September 10-16.

"Below-normal rainfall activity (during the week) is likely over remaining parts of the country with significant reduction in rainfall activity over northwest India," it said.

