STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal government announces financial assistance for damaged single-screen cinema halls

The government letter further announced that Rs 1 lakh as a financial package to single screens which suffered partial damage in the calamity.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to single screen- cinema halls which suffered extensive damage to property caused by cyclone Amphan, an official said.

An Information and Cultural Affairs department letter to Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) on Friday said the one-time financial package was being given in response to an appeal by the apex body of the producers and distributors forum of eastern India in August.

The government letter further announced that Rs 1 lakh as a financial package to single screens which suffered partial damage in the calamity which lashed South Bengal districts in May this year.

"This is to inform you after careful consideration the state government has decided to provide Rs 2 lakh each to single-screen cinema halls that suffered major structural damage and Rs 1 lakh each to single screen-cinema halls that suffered partial structural damage caused by the cyclone Amphan," the notification said.

Cyclone Amphan, along with torrential rain, had struck parts of West Bengal on May 20, flattening houses, uprooting trees, snapping cables, and inundating low-lying areas.

In July, at a meeting with stakeholders of the film industry, including actors, technicians, producers and distributors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said to an appeal, "As of now, reopening cinema halls is not possible. We can provide some assistance to cinema hall owners who have been affected by cyclone Amphan."

The EIMPA had earlier appealed to the government for a financial package for the survival of the single-screens which are reeling under the twin cascading effect of COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan as the over 250 single-screen theatres continue to be closed since the third week of March, an office-bearer said.

The Centre is yet to announce any possible time frame for opening of single-screens and multiplexes which downed shutters since the third week of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
single screen cinema theatre West Bengal financial assistance cyclone Amphan
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp