'Don't act on behest of political masters': Shiv Sena MLA tells NCW chief who sought his arrest for threatening Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Rebutting National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma's tweet asking Mumbai police to take suo moto action against him for threatening actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said the NCW chief should not be a pawn in the hand of her political masters.

Rekha Sharma, chairman of National Commission for Women, India tweeted that according to an ANI news report, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatened Kangana Ranaut and so Mumbai police must take suo moto action and arrest him. Rekha Sharma shared a screenshot of whatsapp message in her tweet which said that Kangna Ranaut will be beaten to death with stones and rods like Sadhus in Palghar.

Sarnaik in his rebuttal tweeted tagging Rekha Sharma, “First point in your screenshot shared is fake and a sad attempt to spread malicious lies and incite communal disharmony on the behest of BJP. I have never said anything like this and request you to immediately delete it.”

Pratap Sarnaik further said, “I stand by what I said and again reiterate my point of not tolerating any disrespect to our Motherland. We have not forgotten the sacrifice of 106 heroes who laid down their lives and ensured the inclusion of Mumbai in Maharashtra & we will follow their footsteps to protect our Pride. You hold an important position and I request you to maintain the dignity of the same and not be a pawn in the hand of your political masters to further their agenda.”

Earlier, Sarnaik has said that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given warning in soft words to Kangna Ranaut. “If Kangna comes in Mumbai, our Ranaraginis – women wing of Shiv Sena will not stay without breaking her mouth. I would urge the Maharashtra Home Minister to file a case of sedition case against Kanagna, who compares Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).”