Facing financial crisis, family of five dies by suicide in Gujarat

By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A family of five people, apparently facing acute financial crisis since the lockdown, died by suicide in Dahod town of Gujarat. Saifuddin Sabbirbhai Dudhiyawala, a 42-year-old paper dish and bowl manufacturer, his wife, twin daughters aged 16 years and seven-year-old youngest daughter were found dead at their rented apartment.

After being alerted by neighbours that the family had not been answering phone calls and doorbells, the police rushed to the apartment. Dudhiyawala’s body was found in the kitchen’s doorway while the bodies of his wife and daughters were found in the bedroom.

A suicide note was found which said they had consumed poison, but the reason for taking the extreme step was not mentioned. “Preliminary probe suggests that the deceased may have consumed poison-laced water or cold drink,” said a police officer.

The family had moved to the neighbourhood a few years ago from Madhya Pradesh. Police learnt that Dhudhiyawala had suffered heavy financial losses after the lockdown and had been seeking help to pay off his debts. Paresh Solanki, Deputy SP, Dahod division said, “This seems to be premeditated suicide because two days ago, he sent his parents to maternal uncle’s house.

He also brought back home his younger daughter who was at his sister-in-law’s place. We found a bottle of poison which was sent for analysis.” He said that the bodies were for the post mortem. “Once we get the report, we will be in better position to confirm the cause of death. Saifi’s younger brother, who was his business partner, had also committed suicide last year.”

