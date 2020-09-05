Jharkhand: Private hospital hands over wrong body to kin, FIR lodged

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A private hospital in Ranchi has been booked for handing over the body of a Covid-19 victim to the family members of another victim.

The deceased Samir Ansari, 60, was taken to ACS Hospital in Ranchi after his conditions deteriorated where the hospital authorities declared him to be coronavirus positive and put him in isolation without letting the family members meet him. He Ansari died on Saturday.

Presuming that it was Ansari's body, his family members took it to Jamshedpur. But while performing the last rites, they discovered it to be a body of a woman. Later, they lodged a complaint with the Ranchi District Administration.

Ranchi SDM Lokesh Mishra after investigated the matter, lodged an FIR against the hospital administration.

“Wrong body was handed over to the family members hailing from Jamshedpur who lodged a complaint with the district administration. When the matter was looked into, the complaint was found to be true and FIR is being lodged against the hospital,” said SDM Lokesh Mishra. Such negligency will never be tolerated in this time of pandemic, he added.