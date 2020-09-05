Man accused of murder held after exchange of fire in UP's Sambhal: Police

By PTI

SAMBHAL: A man who had allegedly looted and murdered a businessman was arrested here after a brief exchange of fire with police on Saturday, officials said.

Jitendra Yadav, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, and a police constable sustained injuries in the shootout which took place in Chandausi area here, they said.

According to Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad, two criminals on a motorcycle started firing at a police team when they were stopped for checking near Kareli Road under Chandausi police station on Saturday morning.

In retaliatory firing, criminal Jitendra Yadav and police constable Mohit were injured, the officer said, adding that Yadav's associate managed to escape.

Police also informed that on July 30, Yadav had allegedly looted and murdered a fertiliser trader Ram Avtar Dixit.

Yadav and the police constable have been admitted to a government hospital in Chandausi, police said.