No coercive measures against woman alleging rape by BJP MLA: Uttarakhand High Court

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand High Court on Friday while hearing a petition of a woman alleging rape by a Bhartiya Janta Party MLA, asked the state government and police to file response in the matter.

"The honorable court also added that there shall be no coercive action against her. Next hearing of the matter has been scheduled on October 12," BS Adhikari, counsel for the petitioner said.

The woman hailing from Almora has accused BJP MLA from Dwarahat, Mahesh Singh Negi of raping on several occasions and impregnating her. The woman gave birth to a daughter in May this year.

Last month, the woman had also requested the court to quash a case against her, which was lodged by Negi's wife alleging blackmail and a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from the family.

Meanwhile, the accused has slammed the allegations and stated that he is ready for any investigation into the matter.

After scathing attacks from the opposition, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also said that Negi is ready for a DNA test to prove his innocence.