Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation

Published: 05th September 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Singh also ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for the contagion.

The CM had gone into seven-day self-quarantine on August 28 after he came in contact with two Congress legislators, Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh, who had tested positive after the one-day Punjab Assembly session.

Singh, who presided over a virtual meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested on Saturday and was found negative, according to a government release here.

