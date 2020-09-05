Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Singh also ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for the contagion.

The CM had gone into seven-day self-quarantine on August 28 after he came in contact with two Congress legislators, Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh, who had tested positive after the one-day Punjab Assembly session.

Singh, who presided over a virtual meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested on Saturday and was found negative, according to a government release here.