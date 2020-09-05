STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Question Hour row: TMC says 'unjust' to compare 2-day state Assembly with Monsoon Session of Parliament

CPM politburo member Mohammed Salim said the state's ruling dispensation should stop throwing crumbs at opposition parties.

Published: 05th September 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Derek O'Brien (Parveen Negi, EPS)

TMC leader Derek O'Brien (Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it is "unjust and unfair" to compare the curtailment of Question Hour during the West Bengal Assembly's upcoming two-day short session with that of a full-fledged Parliament session.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said there would be no Question Hour during the upcoming two-day monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly beginning from September 9 due to "paucity of time and the COVID-19 situation".

The BJP has termed it a "double standard" of the Trinamool Congress, which had earlier called the decision not to have the Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session a "murder of democracy".

READ| 'No Question Hour': Opposition leaders step up attack on govt

"The criticism is unwarranted. It is not only unfair but unjust as well. There can be no comparison between a two-day (Assembly) session and a full-fledged Parliament session. And regarding the issue of taking questions, whether written questions will be accepted or not will be decided during an all-party meet on September 8," TMC chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh said.

Echoing Ghosh, TMC party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien said it would be inappropriate to compare "apples with oranges".

"Comparing an 18-day regular Parliament Monsoon session with a two-day session of the state Assembly is like comparing apples with oranges. No parliament session of below five days has had a question hour. Only one exception was a special session during the 1962 China war. The Bengal session is just two days long," he said.

Noting that allowing written questions deprives the MPs of asking supplementary questions, O'Brien said just like regular sessions the Parliament this time will also function for an equal amount of time in the absence of Private Member's bill.

"During a normal session, the Parliament functions for 30 hours a week, of which 2.5 hours are marked for Private Member's bill. But this time the Parliament would function for 28 hours per week, but the slot of Private Member's bill has been cancelled. So the time for normal parliamentary business is same, then what is the need for curtailing question hour," he said.

Both the opposition CPM and the BJP have slammed the TMC government in West Bengal for curtailing the Question Hour and termed it a reflection of the "double standard of the TMC".

"The TMC is demanding Question Hour during the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to be held from September 14 to October 1, but it has decided not to include it in the Assembly proceedings in West Bengal.

This is nothing but double standard of the party," BJP legislature party leader in West Bengal Assembly Manoj Tigga said.

CPM politburo member Mohammed Salim said the state's ruling dispensation should stop throwing crumbs at opposition parties.

"Height of doublespeak! You don't allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Qs from MLAs and be held accountable. Stop throwing crumbs. This is West Bengal legislative Assembly, not your Nabanna!" Salim tweeted.

Nabanna is the West Bengal state secretariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Question Hour Biman Banerjee
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp