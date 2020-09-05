Raipur: Eight killed after bus transporting labourers collides with truck

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Eight passengers were killed and at least seven others injured after the bus they were travelling collided with a truck near Mandir Hasuad, about 15 km from Raipur city on Saturday morning.

“It appears the speeding bus rammed into the truck, which was stopped on the roadside. Eight labourers died on the spot. The seven injured have been rushed to government Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial hospital in Raipur. The driver of the bus is absconding”, the Raipur SSP Ajay Yadav told the New Indian Express.

The bus was carrying labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat when the bus collided with the truck at Cheri Khedi, close to Raipur. The police had begun a probe into the incident.

Further details are awaited.