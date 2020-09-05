STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raipur: Eight killed after bus transporting labourers collides with truck

The bus was carrying labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat when the bus collided with the truck at Cheri Khedi, close to Raipur.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Eight passengers were killed and at least seven others injured after the bus they were travelling collided with a truck near Mandir Hasuad, about 15 km from Raipur city on Saturday morning.

“It appears the speeding bus rammed into the truck, which was stopped on the roadside. Eight labourers died on the spot. The seven injured have been rushed to government Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial hospital in Raipur. The driver of the bus is absconding”, the Raipur SSP Ajay Yadav told the New Indian Express.

The bus was carrying labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat when the bus collided with the truck at Cheri Khedi, close to Raipur. The police had begun a probe into the incident.

Further details are awaited. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
accident bus accident RAIPUR Raipur accident
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp