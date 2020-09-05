Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot plans 100% job quota for locals

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s decision to reserve all government jobs in Madhya Pradesh for locals has found a taker in Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. The corridors of power in Jaipur are abuzz with news that Gehlot is going to make all government jobs available only for bonafide unemployed youth of Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the decision came about after a high-level meeting of Gehlot with Rajasthan State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in which a seven-point agenda was discussed to tackle the grave crisis of unemployment. Keen to provide major opportunities of employment to the locals, Gehlot is said to have directed heads of personnel and administrative reforms to give the idea an early shape in terms of action and policy.

“The government will soon put the proposal before the Cabinet and only after its approval and necessary legal changes, the government will advertise for various vacancies under different categories. The idea is to give relief to large sections of society that are reeling under the effects of Covid crisis,” a senior administrative officer said.

Ever since Madhya Pradesh made the quota announcement in August, the opposition BJP had been demanding that the Gehlot government to act accordingly to “safeguard the interests of the youth of Rajasthan”. Back then, Dotasra had dubbed the MP government’s move as an antic to woo the voters for poll compulsions.

Though the Constitution prohibits discrimination based on place of birth, the apex court has held domicile reservation, especially in educational institutions, as valid but it should be as per constitutional provisions.

Experts have pointed out that job seekers from Rajasthan have seen opportunities dwindling on account of other states resorting to impositions like necessity of being a domicile, knowledge of local language or dialect or graduating from local institutions, while the doors to employment are open without restrictions in Rajasthan.

