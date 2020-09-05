STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant death case: NCB to produce Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda before court today

Besides Showik and Miranda, the NCB has already arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23).

Published: 05th September 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will produce Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda, who were arrested yesterday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death's death, before a court.

"We have arrested two persons, we will be producing them in the court," Sameer Wankhede, Joint Director, NCB said.

NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra on Friday said that Showik Chakraborty and Miranda have been arrested under sections 20 B, 27 A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Kaizen Ibrahim have been brought to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for the COVID-19 test, Malhotra said.

Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who was apprehended after a raid in which bud (curated marijuana) was seized from him.

In the Esplanade Court on September 3, the NCB argued that Vilatra was arrested in connection with the actor's death.

While arguing the remand application of Vilatra on Thursday, the Special Public Prosecutor for the NCB told the Magistrate that the drug case is connected to Rajuput's death case.

Meanwhile, Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar, who were held in the same case have applied for bail in Mumbai Sessions Court. Vilatra was sent to the NCB custody till September 9. Their lawyer Tarak Sayyad also reached the NCB office to serve them notice for the same.

Parihar was arrested based on the statement of Vilatra. Later, Ibrahim was nabbed after Parihar's statement.

According to the NCB, Vilatra disclosed that he has been into drug peddling especially bud (curated marijuana), through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The agency had said that linkages of Parihar with the earlier registered i.e., based on the preliminary enquiry on the details submitted by ED, were found.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

