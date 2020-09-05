Sushant Singh Rajput case: Drug peddlers' Zaid Vilatra, Abdel Basit Parihar held by NCB seek bail

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two suspected drug peddlers arrested in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on Saturday filed a bail application in a Mumbai court.

The duo- Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar- arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), are currently in its custody.

Challenging their NCB remand, their lawyer Tarrak Sayyed applied for bail.

The NCB had earlier told the court that the two accused in their statements have named several persons and their custody was essential to unearth the main player in the drug syndicate.

Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor that is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the NCB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCB has also arrested Rhea's brother Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda.

The agency is in the process of presenting them in a court here.

Showik's role and his purported links with the other arrested accused are under the NCB scanner.