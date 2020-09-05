There shall be no coercive action against woman alleging rape by MLA: Uttarakhand HC

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand High Court on Friday while hearing a petition of a woman alleging rape by a Bhartiya Janta Party MLA asked the state government and police to file a response in the matter.

BS Adhikari, counsel for the petitioner said, "The honourable court also added that there shall be no coercive action against her. Next hearing of the matter has been scheduled on October 12, 2020."

Earlier last month, the woman requested the court to quash a case registered against her by the state police based on a complaint filed by MLA Mahesh Singh Negi's wife who alleged that her husband was blackmailed. family.

The woman from Almora had accused the BJP MLA from Dwarahat of Almora district of rape and fathering a girl child who was born in May, this year. She also cited a threat to her life and demanded DNA test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child.

The wife of the MLA also alleged that the woman demanded Rs 5 Crore from the MLA and

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that the MLA is ready for DNA test after the opposition launched a scathing attack on the state government. Mahesh Singh Neg had written to the director-general of police, Uttarakhand expressing his objections over police behaviour.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against the BJP MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women had already also the report in the matter by the state police.