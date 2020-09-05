STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There shall be no coercive action against woman alleging rape by MLA: Uttarakhand HC

The woman from Almora had accused the BJP MLA from Dwarahat of Almora district of rape and fathering a girl child who was born in May, 2020.

Published: 05th September 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand High Court

Uttarakhand High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand High Court on Friday while hearing a petition of a woman alleging rape by a Bhartiya Janta Party MLA asked the state government and police to file a response in the matter.

BS Adhikari, counsel for the petitioner said, "The honourable court also added that there shall be no coercive action against her. Next hearing of the matter has been scheduled on October 12, 2020."

Earlier last month, the woman requested the court to quash a case registered against her by the state police based on a complaint filed by MLA Mahesh Singh Negi's wife who alleged that her husband was blackmailed. family. 

The woman from Almora had accused the BJP MLA from Dwarahat of Almora district of rape and fathering a girl child who was born in May, this year. She also cited a threat to her life and demanded DNA test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child.

The wife of the MLA also alleged that the woman demanded Rs 5 Crore from the MLA and

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that the MLA is ready for DNA test after the opposition launched a scathing attack on the state government. Mahesh Singh Neg had written to the director-general of police, Uttarakhand expressing his objections over police behaviour.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against the BJP MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women had already also the report in the matter by the state police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP MLA Uttarakhand BJP rape Uttarakhand High Court DNA test Mahesh Singh Negi
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp