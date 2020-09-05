Uttar Pradesh jumps 10 places to become second in 'ease of doing business' ranking

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major achievement, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a jump of 10 positions to rank at number 2 in ease of doing business annual ranking.

The State Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2019- Ease of doing business annual ranking was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh has made a jumped from 12th position in BRAP- 2017-18 to 2nd position in BRAP-2019 taking a remarkable leap of 10 positions. The state has left several leading states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra behind in the ranking.

Under BRAP-2019, UP implemented 186 reforms suggested by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. This year’s exercise was completely based on ‘User feedback,’ therefore, attaining the 2nd rank across the country indicates that entrepreneurs were receiving benefits of the reforms implemented by the state government.

The industrial reforms implemented by the Yogi government were spread across several platforms including labour regulation, online single window, access to information & transparency, land administration, construction permit, settlement of commercial disputes, and inspection enablers.

According to a senior official in the department of Industry and in infrastructure, over 20 departments including Invest UP (Udyog Bandhu), Labour, Pollution Control Board, Commercial Tax, Power, Stamp & registration, Excise, Food safety & drug, and others had converged to implement the reforms.

Expressing satisfaction over achievement, Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said that transparency and best practices to business-to-government (B2G) interactive procedures through the use of technology charted this course to success. “Our government has successfully improved the ease of doing business by introducing various IT-driven modules. Nivesh Mitra being one among those tools,” said Mahana.

According to the state government sources, in a period of two years, Nivesh Mitra received around 2,29,936 applications seeking No-objection Certificates (NoCs). The portal disposed of around 94% of them to grant NOC/licences to entrepreneurs. Nivesh Mitra Portal has received total of 18,120 grievances from entrepreneurs till now, of which 17,752 have been successfully resolved at an outstanding resolution rate of 98%.

Backing the minister’s claim, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC), Alok Tandon said that the achievement in EODB is testimony to the fact that Nivesh Mitra portal was efficiently bridging the gap between the industrial demands and expectations with government machinery.

Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, Alok Kumar said: "Initiatives like monthly ranking of all 75 districts on EoDB parameters shall further pave a path in achieving many more such feats for UP towards creating conducive business environment."