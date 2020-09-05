Uttarakhand offers Rs 40 lakh to telecom companies to set up mobile towers in 'dark villages' 

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Amidst border tensions with Nepal and China, in an attempt to boost mobile network connectivity, Uttarakhand state cabinet on Saturday approved an amendment in state's information technology policy to provide incentives of up to Rs 40 lakh for companies who decided to set up a mobile network tower in remote areas in 'Dark Villages' of the hill state.

The 'Dark Village' is a village with no or poor mobile network connectivity where there is no telecom service provider (TSP) or internet service provider (ISP) rendering the villages lagging behind in terms of connectivity.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "The state government will provide the private mobile services Rs 40 lakh in one go if they install mobile towers where connectivity is poor. This will boost connectivity and enhance the lives of people. Internet and mobile have become an integral part of our lives and essential for education, banking and flow of any necessary information."

According to the state government sources, 438 'Dark Villages' have been identified till date.

Other decisions by the cabinet also included approval for a proposal for the expansion of a helipad at the Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district upto 5000 square meters till October this year to make it suitable for the landing of Indian Air Force’s Chinook helicopters.

Kedarnath shrine at present has one MI-26 helipad with an area of 2,000 square metres and another VIP helipad with an area of 2,400 square meters. The Chinooks will be used to transport to Kedarnath the newly-procured heavy machinery which are required for rebuilding works after the 2013 floods.

Senior government officials added on the condition of anonymity that the helipad’s expansion is important from a strategically as it can be utilized for the landings of advanced IAF helicopters as well as transportation.

In June this year, 49 villages in Pithoragarh district along the China and Nepal were equipped with satellite phones amidst ongoing border tensions. The locals however say that this is not sufficient and a robust infrastructure is need to tackle the problem.

According to the sources, 200-300 satellite phones will be distributed in border areas.

After satellite phones were distributed in border areas Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Uttarakashi districts on India-China-Nepal, residents complain of inflated call rates per minute upto Rs 25-30.

Earlier, the state government officials said that the call charges will be fixed at Rs 12 per minute and an SMS would also cost the same amount.

International calls and SMS rates have been fixed at Rs 260 per minute and Rs 260 per SMS.

Uttarakhand border villages are compelled to use Nepalese Sim cards due to no or poor availability of Indian network providers including government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Many residents had added that with this kind of call rates Nepalese sim cards which work in border areas of India-Nepal seem better option.

Receding population on Uttarakhand-Nepal-China border has become a source of worry for Indian security forces amidst increasing border tensions with Nepal.

According to reports of Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission total 14 villages have become totally empty since 2011 while in many parts population have declined 'significantly'.

Decisions made by the cabinet also included clearing various important projects such as ropeway in Yamunotri, approval of 25 Megawatt solar power projects for youth under Chief Minister Employment Scheme, expansion of duration of guest teachers in government degree colleges benefitting 275 teachers along with many other decisions.



