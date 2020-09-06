BJP accused of playing 'sticker' politics over Sushant Singh Rajput's death before Bihar polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Now, it is a foregone conclusion that the death of Bihar-born Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which being investigated by CBI, will be tossed up as an emotive election agenda in poll bound Bihar by the BJP.

In this regard, the Arts and Culture Cell of Bihar unit of BJP released on Saturday thousands of stickers carrying photographs of the late actor with a new emotive slogan in Hindi: "Na bhule hai, na bhulne denge" (Neither have forgotten, nor will let be forgotten).

ALSO READ| The Sushantification of News

As soon as stickers were spotted on vehicles of party leaders and other public transport across Patna, it triggered a massive political outcry from opposition. The opposition lambasted the BJP for tossing such a tragic incident of the death of an actor for political mileages.

RJD spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan said: "We all have unitedly and unequivocally demanded CBI probe into Sushant’s death and now it is being carried out. In such situation, BJP must not have politicised it for narrow political gain. Let Sushant get justice, not a politicisation."

Varun Kumar, president of BJP's Arts and Culture Cell, told the media around 30,000 tickers and 30,000 masks-carrying the photo of Sushant Singh Rajput were distributed.

One can spot the stickers with a catch line- 'Justice for Sushant' - being pasted on the rear and front sides cars, auto rickshaws, carts and other public transport vehicles in Patna in addition to vehicles of BJP leaders bearing the photo of the late actor.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actress Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for questioning in drugs case

On June 14, the body of actor was recovered under mysterious circumstances in his flat at Mumbai's Bandra locality. A tug of war between Patna and Mumbai Police erupted over the proceeding investigation after actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna. Now, following the recommendation of Bihar government, the case is being investigated by CBI.

BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand, downplaying the outcry of opposition, said that Sushant was the son of Bihar's soil, who had represented the state's talent in Bollywood. "The BJP has stood by the demand for justice for him and the party's art and cultural wingy has a moral responsibility to raise voice for justice to artists. So there should be no political interpretation to this genuine concern expressed by stickers," he said.