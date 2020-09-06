STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College student attacked by carjackers dies in Noida

Published: 06th September 2020

By PTI

NOIDA: A 24-year-old college student succumbed to injuries a day after unidentified assailants allegedly robbed his car, police said on Sunday.

Akshay Kalra was found with severe injuries on his head by a police patrolling team in Sector 62 here on Thursday night.

Before falling unconscious, he had told the police that he got injured while resisting the assailants, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and his family was informed.

He passed away during treatment on Friday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

Multiple police teams are working on the case.

We have got some clues but cannot share with the press right now.

The details would be shared at appropriate time.

The case will be worked out soon, he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S said Kalra, who studied at a city-based private university, had gone out of his house for a short drive in his Hyundai Creta on Thursday night and was perhaps hit by a blunt object in the head by the carjackers.

It is, however, not clear whether the incident took place out of some personal enmity or robbing the car was the sole objective behind it, the DCP had said.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 58 Police Station and further investigation is underway.

 

