STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati diary: All that is happening in the seven sisters

While Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta recovered from COVID-19, IIT-Guwahati is working towards developing indigenous algorithms to thwart cyber data attacks.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta (File photo| ANI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

IIT-Guwahati works to thwart cyber data attacks

Collaborating with scientists from the University of Pardubice in the Czech Republic, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) is working towards developing indigenous algorithms that can protect the nation’s digital data from cyber-attacks by advanced computers.

The team has designed encryption architectures that can be used to protect sensitive health data that is transmitted through the internet. The team is led by Gaurav Trivedi, associate professor, department of electronics and electrical engineering, IIT-Guwahati.

Army, NGO help state weavers to spin more profit

The Army has joined hands with an NGO, Aseem Foundation, to enhance traditional designs as per the requirement of metropolitan cities and western countries. When Kalpana Barman, 49, of Sorbhog village got associated with the venture, little did she realise that her traditional skills would get such appreciation. The project is aimed at providing an opportunity to people like Kalpana for self-employment.

A statement by the army said the creativity of women in Assam was being taken to the next level by modifying traditional designs to modern needs. "The Army is providing with machines while Aseem Foundation is imparting training and marketing platform. Within a short period, the effort increased the monthly income of weavers three times," it said.

Five held from UP for forging CM’s signature

Five people were arrested by the Assam Police from Uttar Pradesh and brought to Guwahati after they had withdrawn money from the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by forging CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s signature.

Anomalies, detected in transactions, prompted the authorities to direct the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell to probe the matter. On August 12, cell’s Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita had filed an FIR after it was revealed during investigation that the forgery was committed by some in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Soon, a team led by Kalita left for UP and arrested the accused from Gorakhpur and Basti.

Assam's top cop wins battle against COVID-19

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has tested negative for the Covid-19 and recovered from the disease, officials said. He had tested positive on August 10 and after a day’s home quarantine, he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

On Monday, Mahanta resumed duty and was accorded a hero’s welcome at the Assam Police headquarters in the city. "After bravely defeating #COVID_19, our guiding light #CoronaGeneral Sh Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, @ DGPAssamPolice joined Office today," the Assam Police tweeted on Tuesday.

Mahanta said his colleagues' love and affection for him has been a source of inspiration for him. Over 3,650 cops have tested positive in Assam, so far and at least 16 of them have succumbed to the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Police Assam news Guwahati news
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp