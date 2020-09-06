Guwahati diary: All that is happening in the seven sisters

Prasanta Mazumdar By

IIT-Guwahati works to thwart cyber data attacks

Collaborating with scientists from the University of Pardubice in the Czech Republic, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) is working towards developing indigenous algorithms that can protect the nation’s digital data from cyber-attacks by advanced computers.

The team has designed encryption architectures that can be used to protect sensitive health data that is transmitted through the internet. The team is led by Gaurav Trivedi, associate professor, department of electronics and electrical engineering, IIT-Guwahati.

Army, NGO help state weavers to spin more profit

The Army has joined hands with an NGO, Aseem Foundation, to enhance traditional designs as per the requirement of metropolitan cities and western countries. When Kalpana Barman, 49, of Sorbhog village got associated with the venture, little did she realise that her traditional skills would get such appreciation. The project is aimed at providing an opportunity to people like Kalpana for self-employment.

A statement by the army said the creativity of women in Assam was being taken to the next level by modifying traditional designs to modern needs. "The Army is providing with machines while Aseem Foundation is imparting training and marketing platform. Within a short period, the effort increased the monthly income of weavers three times," it said.

Five held from UP for forging CM’s signature

Five people were arrested by the Assam Police from Uttar Pradesh and brought to Guwahati after they had withdrawn money from the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by forging CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s signature.

Anomalies, detected in transactions, prompted the authorities to direct the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell to probe the matter. On August 12, cell’s Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita had filed an FIR after it was revealed during investigation that the forgery was committed by some in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Soon, a team led by Kalita left for UP and arrested the accused from Gorakhpur and Basti.

Assam's top cop wins battle against COVID-19

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has tested negative for the Covid-19 and recovered from the disease, officials said. He had tested positive on August 10 and after a day’s home quarantine, he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

After bravely defeating #COVID_19, our guiding light #CoronaGeneral Sh Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, @DGPAssamPolice joined Office today.



On Monday, Mahanta resumed duty and was accorded a hero’s welcome at the Assam Police headquarters in the city. "After bravely defeating #COVID_19, our guiding light #CoronaGeneral Sh Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, @ DGPAssamPolice joined Office today," the Assam Police tweeted on Tuesday.

Mahanta said his colleagues' love and affection for him has been a source of inspiration for him. Over 3,650 cops have tested positive in Assam, so far and at least 16 of them have succumbed to the virus.