India deluding themselves by removing Kashmir issue from UNSC agenda: Pakistan

Replying to this, India has said that the outdated item in the council needs to be removed from the agenda permanently.

Published: 06th September 2020 10:01 AM

NEW DELHI:  Days after India sought the removal of the Kashmir issue from the UNSC agenda, Pakistan said that it cannot be done. "Indian representatives are either deluding themselves, or deluding public by asserting that they will remove Kashmir from the Security Council's agenda," Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said.

Saying that the agenda of the council cannot be changed unilaterally, Khan said that the UNSC’s agenda was set in accordance with rules and can be changed. Replying to this, India has said that the outdated item in the council needs to be removed from the agenda permanently.

Islamabad has sought to internationalise the Kashmir issue and has approached the UNSC at least thrice after India abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A in August last year. "The UN Military Observers are stationed in Kashmir and ceasefire violations are reported daily to the Security Council. This is proof that this dispute remains under the active consideration of the UNSC and is in no way outdated," Akram said.

