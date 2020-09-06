STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh farmers to get Rs 4,688 crore in PM crop insurance scheme

Talking to reporters, Patel said the amount will be transferred into farmers' accounts by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan "with a single click".

Published: 06th September 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purpose.

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Sunday said 20 lakh farmers from the state will get Rs 4,688 crore under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme on September 16.

Patel claimed the previous Congress government in the state had not given crop insurance due for 2019 to beneficiary farmers and norm changes made at the time ensured that farmers are getting Rs 1,560 crore less by way of crop insurance.

He said the date for enrollment under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme in flood affected districts has been increased to September 7, and banks functioned on Sundays to facilitate enrollment.

He said 13,000 people were evacuated during the recent floods in the state and there was no casualty reported.

