Madhya Pradesh govt permits Durga Puja functions with cap of 100 persons per pandal

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday said Durga Puja celebrations will be allowed in the state but with an attendance cap of 100 persons in pandals.

Durga Puja is scheduled to be celebrated in October.

This was decided in a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday night.

Sarang said it was decided in the meeting that religious functions can be organised from September 21 in the presence of a maximum of 100 persons.

"Durga Puja functions will be allowed. The Prajapati community (idol makers) should decide about the height of the idols in consultation with the district administration.

But the gathering in such functions (pandals) should not be more than 100 people," Sarang said.