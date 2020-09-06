STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only one containment zone in Kolkata: Bengal government

Kolkata unlock

People buy pet birds from Galiff street pet market after it-reopened during Unlock 4 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Sunday (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The number of containment zone in Kolkata has come down to one, according to the latest list released by the West Bengal government.

The previous list of August 23 had 17 containment zones for Covid-19 prevalence in the city.

The city at present has only one containment zone at Umesh Datta Lane in Girish Park area of north Kolkata, according to the list released on Saturday.

The area falls under Kolkata Municipal Corporation Ward 26 of Borough 4 of the city, it said.

Containment zones in the city have come down gradually from as high as 338 on May 11.

The neighbouring district of Howrah has 74 containment zones, spread over Howrah Sadar and Uluberia sub-divisions.

The other two districts sharing borders with Kolkata - South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas have 54 and 31 containment zones respectively, as per the list released by the government.

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 3,500 mark to reach 3,510 on Saturday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.

It said that 3,042 fresh cases of the contagion took the tally to 1,77,701 on Saturday.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new infections at 559 while Kolkata recorded 548 fresh cases.

