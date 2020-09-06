STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 150 militants killed this year in Jammu & Kashmir

Of the 73 encounters, 52 took place in south Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam, while Srinagar has witnessed eight gunfights and shootouts.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar.

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar. (File photo| AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a significant success in the fight against terrorism in the Valley, security forces have killed more than 150 militants, including some top commanders, and arrested about 160 over ground workers (OGWs), also known as militant associates, and active militants in Kashmir in 2020, so far. According to statistics, there have been 75 direct encounters between militants and security forces in the Valley in 2020.

In these 75 encounters, a total of 154 militants of different outfits, including chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad Qari Yasir, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo and AGH chief Burhan Koka, were killed.

About 38 security personnel, including 13 army soldiers, 13 CRPF personnel, 10 policemen and two border guards, were also killed in the gunfights. The slain security personnel include an Army commanding officer and a major.

A police official said besides launching anti- militancy operations, security forces are also hunting for OGWs to weaken militants’ networks. "OGWs or militant associates are an important factor of the militancy. They provide logistics and other support to militants. The weakening of the OGW network hampers the free movement and planning of militants," he said.

According to statistics, security forces have arrested 142 OGWs and 21 active militants in the Valley this year, so far.

Hizbul trying to re-establish base: Army

Hizbul Mujahideen is trying to re-establish its base in north Kashmir, the army said on Saturday, a day after three militants of the outfit were killed in Baramulla. Commander 10 Sector of the Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier N K Mishra said it was after a long gap that HM militants were killed in north Kashmir.

