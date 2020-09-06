Over 3,800 Punjab policemen infected with COVID-19 so far

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Over 3,800 Punjab policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an official statement said on Sunday.

It said senior police officials are calling up COVID-19 infected personnel to motivate them to fight the disease.

The Punjab Police is also providing free health kits with a pulse oximeter, sanitizers and medicines to the infected policemen, it said.

According to the statement, 3,803 policemen in the state have tested positive for the disease so far.

Twenty of them have died, while 2,186 cops have fully recovered. At present, 1,597 policemen are COVID-19 positive, it said.

"All COVID positive police personnel are being provided health kits which include a digital thermometer, pulse oximeter, sanitizers, medicines, vitamins, etc. These kits cost Rs 1,700 including taxes but are being provided free of cost to the positive police officials," the statement said.

The state police phoned over 500 COVID-19 infected personnel, who are undergoing treatment at hospitals or home quarantined.

The senior officers involved in the exercise not only enquired about the health and well-being of the personnel but also assured them of every possible support.

Some senior officers with medical backgrounds even gave the police personnel therapeutic guidance and advice.

More than 20 police officials who have recovered from the disease have willingly donated plasma, it said