STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 3,800 Punjab policemen infected with COVID-19 so far

The senior officers involved in the exercise not only enquired about the health and well-being of the personnel but also assured them of every possible support.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Police

Punjab Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Over 3,800 Punjab policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an official statement said on Sunday.

It said senior police officials are calling up COVID-19 infected personnel to motivate them to fight the disease.

The Punjab Police is also providing free health kits with a pulse oximeter, sanitizers and medicines to the infected policemen, it said.

According to the statement, 3,803 policemen in the state have tested positive for the disease so far.

Twenty of them have died, while 2,186 cops have fully recovered. At present, 1,597 policemen are COVID-19 positive, it said.

"All COVID positive police personnel are being provided health kits which include a digital thermometer, pulse oximeter, sanitizers, medicines, vitamins, etc. These kits cost Rs 1,700 including taxes but are being provided free of cost to the positive police officials," the statement said.

The state police phoned over 500 COVID-19 infected personnel, who are undergoing treatment at hospitals or home quarantined.

The senior officers involved in the exercise not only enquired about the health and well-being of the personnel but also assured them of every possible support.

Some senior officers with medical backgrounds even gave the police personnel therapeutic guidance and advice.

More than 20 police officials who have recovered from the disease have willingly donated plasma, it said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab police Punjab police covid cases covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp