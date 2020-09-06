Prakash Javadekar to chair webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies Monday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will be chairing a webinar on the first-ever International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Monday, the Ministry of Environment said on Sunday.

The ministry said Javadekar will also review the progress of the activities under the National Clean Air programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019, during the webinar.

"The webinar will be joined by Principal Secretaries of Urban Development Departments and Environment Departments of 28 states and eight Union Territories.

Commissioners of 122 cities as identified in NCAP programme will also participate," the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the Red Fort on Independence Day, had highlighted the need of "holistic improvement in air quality" in 100 cities.

The General Assembly of the United Nations on December 19, 2019, had adopted a resolution to observe the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7 every year starting from 2020.