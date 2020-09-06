Show of strength? Sachin Pilot camp plans record-breaking blood donation campaign on his birthday 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Almost a month after he ended his revolt, Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the former state chief of Congress party, will celebrate his birthday on September 7. Pilot turns 43 this Monday and it will be his first birthday since he lost both his major posts. Though he ensured that all his supporters were spared any punishment despite their revolt which pushed the Gehlot government to the brink, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists are keen to turn his birthday celebration into a major show of strength to project that his popularity and stature remains intact with Congress workers.

Although Pilot supporters were reportedly eager to host various programmes along with a grand show to underline his clout with the youth, the pandemic has become a major stumbling block. As a result, an official statement released by Pilot's office has requested his supporters to avoid public gatherings to mark his birthday.

However, Pilot supporters have been asked to take a pledge for blood donation and his loyalists plan to collect 43,000 units of blood and create a world record. In his appeal, Pilot has asked supporters not to gather in huge numbers in Jaipur but to hold their blood donation camps at block and district levels. Congress workers and volunteers will aim to break all previous records for conducting such blood camps. This will serve a dual purpose since blood is much-needed in COVID-19 times and will also be a means to send out a strong political signal for the Pilot camp.

The Pilot power show on September 7 is also aimed at rehabilitating his public image that got badly dented in his month-long rebellion that allegedly also involved hobnobbing with the BJP to pull down the Gehlot government. Inevitably, loyalists of CM Gehlot are keeping themselves far away from the Pilot celebrations and many who are not in either camp are also staying away for fear of upsetting the Gehlot lobby.

They are sparing no effort to make the ‘show of strength’ a grand success so that a powerful message can be sent across not only to the Gehlot loyalists but also the Congress High Command that Pilot’s popularity remains solidly intact. All eyes in political circles in Rajasthan are now firmly fixed on how the Pilot power show unfolds – for that could have a considerable impact on the future politics of the desert state.