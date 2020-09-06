STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Show of strength? Sachin Pilot camp plans record-breaking blood donation campaign on his birthday 

Although Pilot supporters were reportedly eager to host various programmes along with a grand show to underline his clout with the youth, the pandemic has become a major stumbling block.

Published: 06th September 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Almost a month after he ended his revolt, Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the former state chief of Congress party, will celebrate his birthday on September 7. Pilot turns 43 this Monday and it will be his first birthday since he lost both his major posts. Though he ensured that all his supporters were spared any punishment despite their revolt which pushed the Gehlot government to the brink, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists are keen to turn his birthday celebration into a major show of strength to project that his popularity and stature remains intact with Congress workers.

Although Pilot supporters were reportedly eager to host various programmes along with a grand show to underline his clout with the youth, the pandemic has become a major stumbling block. As a result, an official statement released by Pilot's office has requested his supporters to avoid public gatherings to mark his birthday.

However, Pilot supporters have been asked to take a pledge for blood donation and his loyalists plan to collect 43,000 units of blood and create a world record. In his appeal, Pilot has asked supporters not to gather in huge numbers in Jaipur but to hold their blood donation camps at block and district levels. Congress workers and volunteers will aim to break all previous records for conducting such blood camps. This will serve a dual purpose since blood is much-needed in COVID-19 times and will also be a means to send out a strong political signal for the Pilot camp.

The Pilot power show on September 7 is also aimed at rehabilitating his public image that got badly dented in his month-long rebellion that allegedly also involved hobnobbing with the BJP to pull down the Gehlot government. Inevitably, loyalists of CM Gehlot are keeping themselves far away from the Pilot celebrations and many who are not in either camp are also staying away for fear of upsetting the Gehlot lobby. 

They are sparing no effort to make the ‘show of strength’ a grand success so that a powerful message can be sent across not only to the Gehlot loyalists but also the Congress High Command that Pilot’s popularity remains solidly intact. All eyes in political circles in Rajasthan are now firmly fixed on how the Pilot power show unfolds – for that could have a considerable impact on the future politics of the desert state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot birthday Rajasthan Congress
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp