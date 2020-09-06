STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Study reveals decline in Nainital's green cover, recommends rainwater harvesting 

The scholars and experts who were involved in the study stated that in the current scenario, a rainwater harvesting structure is necessary to meet up the water shortages in hilly regions. 

Published: 06th September 2020 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rainwater harvesting

Representational Image

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  A study by Dehradun based Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR), Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has revealed that the green cover in Nainital landscape has declined by 100 hectares (8.6%) in last three decades. Lead by Palash Raghava, the study outlines the importance of rainwater harvesting structures on hotels and residential buildings which can help in lessening down the stress during peak season on the Naini lake, the primary source of water for supply for the hill town. 

Dr Vishal Singh, Director of Dehradun based Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR) commenting on the issue said, "Increase in built up area and decreasing forest cover is worrisome. Nainital is highly landslide prone and falls in zone IV of Seismic Zone Map. The population of the town has increased five folds since 1901, as this preliminary analysis points out the built up area has doubled in the last 3 decades.  Restrictions imposed on vulnerable slopes have been blatantly flouted, even the directives of the apex court of the country have failed to deal with building mafia involved destruction of Nainital. If this trend is allowed to continue and strict mitigation measures are not taken immediately, horrific loss of life and property may occur - threatening the very existence of the beautiful town."

Earlier in 2017, the water levels of the lake dipped unprecedented 18-feet below zero mark (which is the optimum water level of the lake) in the summers raising alarm. One of the main reasons behind this reduction of green cover has been identified as concretization of the town. 

"The rapid growth of population, tourism influx, and the development of the town as Tourist Hill Town has increased the built up area. In this period, rapid urbanization, as well as anthropogenic activities such as the construction of roads, parking areas, hotels, schools, and recreational sites, has contributed to an increment of the Built-Up area and making the town susceptible to landslides," the study stated. 

According to the study, which was funded union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the green cover in Nainital town spanning around 12.19 square kilometres stood 56.86% of the total area in the year 1990, 60.75% in 2000, 59.74% in 2010 and 48.25% in 2020. 

This implies that the green cover had increased between 1990-2000 but between two decades 2000-
2010, 2010-2020, the share percentage has declined.

The scholars and experts who were involved in the study stated that in the current scenario, a rainwater harvesting structure is necessary to meet up the water shortages in hilly regions. 

"We should focus on 'Catch the Rain' programme of the government of India which entails water harvesting. The Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) structures can make the hill town sustainable in terms of water conservation and can help the authorities to maintain the lake level throughout the year," added Vishal Singh. 

The study titled 'Impact of Urbanisation on Water Resources & Opportunity of RWH (Rain Water Harvesting) Structure in Nainital' aims to understand the relationship between urbanization growth and surface run-off generation, thus to explore the scope of rainwater harvesting potential in the study area of Nainital. 

The study added that the rapid urbanization due to increased population, tourism, growth in infrastructure facilities has made the town susceptible to the risks of change in climatic conditions. 

"The current challenge in this century is to control the shortage of water through Rainwater Harvesting Structure and making it sustainable as well as viable for the end-users. The study projects combine the approach of Remote Sensing technology and Geospatial techniques to understand the change in Land Use/Land Cover pattern of the tourist town Nainital between the years 1990 to 2020, " said Dr Anvita Pandey, on of the experts involved in the study.

The study said that water insecurity in the Himalayan regions has made the introduction of rain water harvesting (RWH) structures prominent in the Himalayan states. 

"RWH structures can be installed at hotels, commercial buildings making them self-reliant in the hill town of Nainital, it will help in maintaining the lake level as stored water can be used for general purposes," stated the study. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nainital Naini Lake ecology eco system forest cover Tourism
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp