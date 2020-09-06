STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To curb suicidal tendencies, Madhya Pradesh hospital sets up patient-kin meet

The experiment began after two coronavirus positive patients tried to kill themselves at the state-run facility.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JABALPUR (MP): The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital (NSCBMCH) in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has established live interaction with families to curb depression and suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients.

"Since September 1, we are allowing the patients to meet their family members to do away or minimize depression which they undergo during treatment," NSCBMCH Dean Dr PK Kasar told PTI on Sunday.

"A glass partition with a hole that separates patients from kin is in place for the interaction. Already, more than ten patients have talked to their families. We are studying patient behaviour and pros and cons of the interaction," the dean added.

On September 4, a 65-year-old patient had committed suicide, though he had met with his family before he took the extreme step, said Kasar.

"Our staffers have also averted two suicide bids in August. This made us sit up and give serious thought to this issue. We roped in psychiatrists to talk and comfort these patients. We then started arranging such interactions following all protocols in place to stem the outbreak," he said.

Currently, 260 people are undergoing treatment for the infection at NSCBMCH, Kasar informed.

As on Saturday, the district has 1,139 active cases, while 96 people have died of the infection.

