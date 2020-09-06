West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate improves to 85.19 percent

By PTI

Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 discharge rate of West Bengal rose to 85.19 percent on Sunday after 3,207 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate was 84.86 percent on Saturday.

So far, 1,54,008 people have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state.

The death toll rose to 3,562 with 52 more fatalities, while 3,087 fresh cases of the contagion pushed the tally to 1,80,788, the bulletin said.

The state now has 23, 218 active cases. Since Saturday, 46,505 samples have been tested for COVID-19.