STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate improves to 85.19 percent

The state now has 23, 218 active cases. Since Saturday, 46,505 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata medics, Kolkata covid cases

Medics wearing PPE kit prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen test. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 discharge rate of West Bengal rose to 85.19 percent on Sunday after 3,207 patients recovered from the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate was 84.86 percent on Saturday.

So far, 1,54,008 people have been cured of coronavirus infection in the state.

The death toll rose to 3,562 with 52 more fatalities, while 3,087 fresh cases of the contagion pushed the tally to 1,80,788, the bulletin said.

The state now has 23, 218 active cases. Since Saturday, 46,505 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal covid recovery coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp