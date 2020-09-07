STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Arunachalis are proud Indians': State students’ body slams China's South Tibet claim

The AAPSU said instead of issuing misleading statements, Beijing should direct its armed forces to immediately release the five kidnapped Arunachalis.

Published: 07th September 2020

The leaders of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (Photo | AAPSU/Facebook)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Monday slammed China for its claim that Arunachal is the neighbouring country’s “South Tibet region”.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh outright reject the dubious statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry dubbing our state as ‘South Tibet’. We strongly condemn the statement and advise the Chinese government and the CCP to refrain from such notoriety,” the AAPSU said in a statement.

Stating that the people of Arunachal are proud Indians and staunch nationalists, the students’ body said, “We don’t need any recognition or validation from a foreign entity”.

The AAPSU said instead of issuing misleading statements, Beijing should direct its armed forces to immediately release the five civilians hailing from the Nacho area of Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri district “abducted” by the People’s Liberation Army recently.

“Denials by our own government on earlier occasions followed by weak responses to such recurring advances have greatly emboldened the Chinese forces. Safety and security of the lives and property of people living in border areas should be ensured at all costs. There should be a strong deterrent against such recurring mischief,” the AAPSU said.

It urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Central government to “walk the talk and ensure the safe and early release of the five civilians who are in Chinese custody”.

Arunachal’s BJP government said it was closely monitoring the case.

“Arunachal Govt is closely monitoring the case of 5 missing boys in Nacho, Upper Subansiri District. District Administration has been directed to assist all concerned agencies to trace the missing boys,” the state’s Information and Public Relations department tweeted.

On Sunday, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal, had confirmed that the five people were in the PLA’s custody as he said the Indian Army had sent a hotline message to its Chinese counterpart and a response was awaited.

