BSF troops arrest cattle smuggler, rescue 25 bovines in West Bengal

The apprehended smuggler, along with the cattle, were handed over to Shamsherganj police station in Malda.

Published: 07th September 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Troops of the Border Security Force on Monday rescued 25 cattle from smugglers and apprehended one Bangladeshi national in Malda district of West Bengal, an official said here.

Border guards stationed at Nimtita area, on observing movement of cattle in the early hours of Monday, laid ambush in their speed boat near the Indo-Bangladesh international boundary, the BSF official said.

One smuggler, who was in possession of two bovines, was arrested, he said.

He has been identified as Salim Rezaan of Bangladeshs Chapinawabganj district, who claimed to have stayed for three days at the house of his Indian accomplice Sagar Sheikh in Dhuliyan in Malda district, the official said.

In another incident, the BSF troops in the South Bengal sector succeeded in foiling attempts of smugglers and rescued 23 cattle, he said.

The BSF personnel also seized a total of 567 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup and one kg of ganja in Malda district.

The apprehended smuggler, along with the cattle, were handed over to Shamsherganj police station in Malda, he said.

"During 2020, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier have so far rescued 4,154 cattle and seized 1,91,518 bottles of phensedyl and 1,601 kg ganja when these were being smuggled to Bangladesh," the official added.

