COVID-19: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lauds display of caution at religious places

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indians have set an example for the entire world during the pandemic by displaying immense self-discipline and caution at places of worship in India during the coronavirus pandemic, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after paying obeisance at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Praising people of the country for exercising caution, Naqvi said followers of almost all religions of the world reside in India and various festivals and other auspicious occasions were observed during the coronavirus crisis.

“The people of the country displayed restraint, caution, sensibility, and celebrated all the festivals taking all precautions and followed the guidelines of social distancing to help to curb the coronavirus infection,” Naqvi said.

The dargah in south Delhi opened on Sunday after over five months, but there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine as of now. Naqvi said the great Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin’s teaching and message of peace, humanity, harmony, unity, and brotherhood break the barriers of religion, region and country.

“We should carry forward his message of welfare of mankind with all honesty and sincerity. Teaching and principles of Sufi saints have played an important role in fulfilling the dream of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’,” he said.

Naqvi said the steps taken by PM Narendra Modi in the healthcare sector have ensured that despite the huge population, India has been successful in containing the effects of the pandemic to a great extent which is evident from the higher recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country.

“We need to take precautions and not panic in this situation. We have to move forward with a commitment to restraint, precaution, sensibility to ensure ‘Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi’,” Naqvi said.